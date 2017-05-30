Broken Hömelö: Finnish Police Shoot Sociable Moose Calf Dead

The Finnish police, however, was not impressed with Hömelö's foolhardy behavior or his sociable habits. It was asserted that the amiable moose was sick, and he was shot dead for posing a "danger to motorists." By its own admission, the police repeatedly tried to drive the animal off the road, but it kept returning, thus creating a clear threat to local traffic.
Voi höperö! Hän ei tajua olevansa villieläin! #hirvi #lappeenranta https://t.co/JHBx7tLcCi— Jenni Harmanen (@jenniharmanen) May 26, 2017
Unsurprisingly, the decision to kill the moose triggered an outcry among animal-loving locals. Many Lappeenranta residents questioned the humanity of the decision and supported the idea of sending the beast to a zoo instead.
Lastly, the decision to shoot Hömelö was approved of by Mirkka Nousiainen from the local branch of the Animal Protection Society, who claimed it was "the only correct one." The exact explanation for the unfortunate Hömelö's non-standard behavior will be obtained after a postmortem, Yle reported.
