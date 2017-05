MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, the operator of the train station issued a statement that the activities at the facility would resume on Tuesday after the suspension of activities following the deadly attack on May 22.

According to the ITV broadcaster, the station reopened and the British Transport Police confirmed that they would support local staff.

The station was closed soon after an explosion occurred at Manchester Arena at the end of a concert of US singer Ariana Grande, which left at least 22 people, including 12 minors, dead and dozens more injured. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.