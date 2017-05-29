NATO Strengthening in Europe Prompted Turn for Worse - Russia's Envoy Grushko

© REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins Flaming Thunder Drills Involving 5 NATO States' Servicemen Start in Lithuania

MOSCOW (Sputnik)NATO's strengthening in Europe has provoked a qualitative turn for the worse, the situation looks very dangerous, Russia's Permanent Representative to the alliance Alexander Grushko said Monday.

"Our assessments of this are known: there was a qualitative upheaval, a turn for the worse, and for the first time in many years the security in this region will again be determined not by restraint measures, not by efforts to ensure security without stress on military means, but by planting, maintaining some 'balance of threats'. This is such a Cold War relic," Grushko said during a video conference at the Valdai Discussion Club.

