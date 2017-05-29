Manchester Attack Will Not Affect Undecided Voters’ Choice in General Election

The undecided voters in six constituencies, namely Hartlepool, Birmingham, Cambridge, Glasgow, Wells and Harrow, said that the events are not likely to affect their vote, while some of them still implied that the attack brought up the question of who will be the strongest leader during a crisis, the newspaper said.
On May 22, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, killing 22 people and injuring over 120. In the wake of the attack, the national election campaign was suspended for several days and only resumed on Thursday.
