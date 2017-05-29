President of Italy's Lombardy Signs Decree on Regional Autonomy Vote in October

ROME (Sputnik) — Roberto Maroni, the president of the Italian northern region of Lombardy, on Monday signed a decree to hold a vote on regional independence on October 22, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
In April, Maroni said that the autonomy referendum in Lombardy would be held on October 22, as well as in the neighboring region of Veneto.
Maroni, as well as his Veneto counterpart Luka Dzaia, are the members of the Lega Nord party backing the greater autonomy of the country's wealthy northern regions. In February, Matteo Salvini, the party's leader announced that the referendums on the autonomy would take place in Lombardy and Veneto.
All comments
Show new comments (0)