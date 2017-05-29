UK Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Man as Part of Manchester Terrorist Attack Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The police of the UK metropolitan county of Greater Manchester said that another suspect was arrested as part of the investigation of Monday's terrorist attack that claimed lives of 22 people.

Further Update on Searches in Gorton and Rusholme. pic.twitter.com/xi6VoaR49k — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 28, 2017

​"Officers carrying out searches at addresses in Gorton and Rusholme this evening (Sunday, May 28) have arrested a 19-year-old man at the Gorton address on suspicion of offenses contrary to the terrorism act," the Greater Manchester Police said Sunday on official Twitter account.

According to the police, a total of 15 people have been arrested in the United Kingdom in relation the incident. Two of those arrested have since been released without charges, while 13 of them remain in custody for questioning.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred at Manchester Arena at the end of the pop concert. the UK police have identified Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack and are now investigating the extremist network related to the man.

Daesh (banned in Russia) terrorist organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.