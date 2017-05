MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the ITV broadcaster, citing a statement by the UK National Health Service (NHS), 19 injured are in critical condition.

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls UK Police Arrest Another Suspect as Manchester Attack Investigation Continues

On Monday night, an explosion occurred at the Manchester Arena at the end of a concert of US singer Ariana Grande, leaving at least 22 people, including minors, dead and dozens more injured.

UK police have identified Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

On May 25, the NHS said that a total of 116 people had been treated in hospitals following the attack.