'Affinity': Canadian PM Trudeau Visits Italy's Quake-Damaged Town of Amatrice

ROME (Sputnik) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited on Sunday the Italian town of Amatrice devastated by a major earthquake of August 24, 2016.

"I am here to demonstrate the friendship with the Italian people. All the Canadian people were staggered by what had happened here. I am here, to share the sufferings caused by the earthquake with the local residents. It is a gesture of the affinity and solidarity aimed at strengthening the friendship between our peoples," Trudeau said during his visit to the town.

Italy's Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano who had been accompanying Trudeau in the trip, said that he was regarding the Canadian prime minister's visit as a manifestation of his attention to the people affected by the earthquake as well as the evidence of true friendship between Italy and Canada. Alfano stressed that the national government was doing everything possible to provide support to the Italians who had suffered from the national disaster.

1/2 Ad #Amatrice con il premier canadese @JustinTrudeau: Tracce di vita fra detriti e polvere. Emozione e rinnovato dolore. pic.twitter.com/s3PitHDXGY — Angelino Alfano (@angealfa) 28 мая 2017 г.

Trudeau's visit followed his participation in the G7 Summit held on the Italian island of Sicily on Friday and Saturday.

The magnitude 6.2 quake struck central Italy, causing extensive damage and leaving 297 people dead.