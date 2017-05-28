British Airways Plans to Stick to Schedule on Sunday After Flight Disruption

© AP Photo/ Sang Tan British Airways: Company's Computer System Failure Caused by Power Supply Issue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The company said in a statement that it will try to operate according to its schedule on Sunday by repositioning its planes following a major corporate computer system problem, which resulted in the cancellations of flights.

On Saturday, the airline had to cancel all of its flights from London's airports Heathrow and Gatwick over the company's computer systems failure.

“At this stage we are aiming to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick and the majority of our Heathrow services,” the statement read.

The British Airways added that it is currently repositioning some of its aircraft in order to perform in accordance with the initial schedule.

“Although some of the IT systems have returned, there will be some knock-on disruption to our schedules as aircraft and crews are out of position around the world,” the company noted.

The airline also offered a full refund or a rebook for the affected customers and said that it will provide the compensation for the delay.