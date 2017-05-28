British Airways: Company's Computer System Failure Caused by Power Supply Issue

British Airways, which has cancelled all flights from Heathrow and Gatwick due to a global IT problem, has posted a video message by its Chairman and CEO Alex Cruz on the company's Twitter.

According to Cruz, the global IT failure has affected all check-in and operation systems, so the company's operations have been disrupted worldwide.

The company believes the reason for the failure was a power outage.

"We believe the root cause was the power supply issue and we have no evidence of a cyber attack," Cruz said. However, more than few of BA's followers on Twitter didn't seem to be convinced.

"A power supply issue taking down operations globally? As someone who works in IT infrastructure, I can't see how that is possible," a user named Lee commented.

@British_Airways Power supply issue? Did someone plug a toaster and kettle into the same circuit? — Biff Vernon (@transitionlouth) 27 мая 2017 г.

​

@British_Airways Come really. I've worked in IT for over 20 years a a power supply failure does not cause an outage like this unless all it's all windows — Chris Jennings (@ChopperUK1) 27 мая 2017 г.

​

"We make arrangements to get customers on their way as soon as we possibly can," Cruz said, adding that the company's re-booking ability is "limited." He did not disclose whether passengers can book flights for tomorrow, much to customers' disappointment, judging by the comments under the video.

Cruz thanked BA customers for showing "great patience," and said that all passengers who decide to cancel their flights will receive full refunds.

He urged people who booked flights for Saturday not to come to the airport.

He also pointed out that the company's call centers have also been hampered by the IT failure and urged those with questions or concerns to seek the latest updates on the company's Twitter page and website, which is mostly down and has been replaced with a single page.

According to video report by BBC, people stranded in Heathrow airport have not been offered any water, food or chairs.

"My main concern now is that I don't want a 80-year-old grandma spending the night on Heathrow floor," one passenger on the video says.