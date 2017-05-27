Register
00:52 GMT +328 May 2017
    Migrants block the entrance of the Hellinikon camp in Athens in protest at poor living conditions on February 6, 2017

    Head of Italian MSF Division Slams G7 Summit as Failing to Solve Migration Issue

    © AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI
    The Director General of Medicines Sans Frontiers (MSF) Italian division said Saturday that the G7 leaders had failed to correct the issue of the failed policies of governments and give an appropriate response to the global crisis of forced migration.

    ROME (Sputnik) — The G7 summit in Italy’s Taormina did not succeed to resolve the problem of migration, Director General of MSF Italian division Gabriele Eminente told Sputnik on Saturday.

    "G7 leaders missed an important opportunity to correct the failed policies of governments and give a humane response to the global crisis of forced migration," Director General of MSF’s Italian division Gabriele Eminente told Sputnik.

    Eminente added that the consequences of such policies for the migrants could be witnessed in the Mediterranean Sea, Libya’s detainment centers, in the urgent need for humanitarian assistance for Syrian refugees.

    "The failure of the G7 summit in Taormina can only lead to more suffering, to the increase in numbers of deaths at sea, to consolidation of terrible conditions of acceptance of migrants and refugees. All this is happening in front of the entire world in utter contempt for human rights and basic humanitarian principles," Eminente stressed.

    Protesters wear masks depicting the leaders of the G7 countries during a demonstration organised by Oxfam in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, Sicily, Italy, May 27, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Guglielmo Mangiapane
    Some 1,500 People Protesting Near Taormina Against G7 Summit - Police
    Earlier in the day, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom, as well as European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk finished the work of the two-day G7 summit in Italy's Sicilian town of Taormina.

    Following the discussions, the G7 leaders issued a joint communique, in which they outlined approaches to such issues as regional conflicts, terrorism, cybersecurity, global economy, trade, climate and energy.

    As for migration, G7 states agreed that refugees should be supported "closer to their home countries." Additionally, G7 said that states have a sovereign right to control their borders and create policies of accepting migrants in accordance with their national interest and security.

    migrant crisis, failure, G7, Taormina, Italy
