Italian Police Detain Two Syrians in Sicily on Suspicion of Terror Activities

ROME (Sputnik) — The Italian police detained two Syrian nationals, including a minor, on the island of Sicily on suspicion of the involvement in terrorist activities, media reported Saturday.

According to RaiNews24 broadcaster, the men were captured as they had arrived in the port of Pozzallo town from Malta. The photographs of jihadist terrorists were reportedly found in their mobile phones.

The detention took place as part of measures to tighten the security on Sicily in relation to G7 summit, held on May 26-27 in the city of Taormina.