British Airways Cancels All Flights From London Airports Due to Global IT Outage

The airline advised passengers against coming to the airports as it would not be able to help them.

@PA Full statement: BA urges people not to come to Heathrow or Gatwick airports as it cancels all flights there before 6pm pic.twitter.com/1XpC4Er0Oq — Stephen Jones (@SteveJonesPA) May 27, 2017

British Airways refuted media claims that the outage had been caused by a cyber attack, saying that there was no evidence to support that.

Earlier, the company posted a tweet recognizing the problem.

We apologise for the current IT systems outage. We are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 27, 2017

The official Twitter account of Heathrow Airport, the busiest airport in Europe, reported that there was an issue.

We're working with @British_Airways following an issue with their IT system this morning that has caused some delays for passengers. 1/2 — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 27, 2017

Passengers who had already arrived at the airports were less than pleased with the chaos that had erupted there.

Heathrow Airport right now. Thanks to #BritishAirways systems crashing. All flights delayed so make sure to give yourself plenty of time pic.twitter.com/s5qvyY5p7Y — Philip Napiorkowski (@ukphillad) May 27, 2017

Social media posts from Heathrow show long queues to the British Airways check-in desks.

Terminal 5 in #Heathrow-huge lines from system outage pic.twitter.com/OaVDIq4uwU — Lesley Mancuso (@lesallyn) May 27, 2017

Unable to load the luggage on the planes, the company left the bags temporarily near its counters.

