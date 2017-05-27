Theresa May: Terrorism Threat Level in UK Reduced From 'Critical' to 'Severe'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced on Saturday that the terrorism threat level in the country was reduced from "critical" to "severe."
"In the light of these developments, JTAC, the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, has this morning taken the decision to reduce the threat level from 'critical' to 'severe'," May said in a statement.
On Wednesday, May announced that the United Kingdom had upgraded its terror threat level to "critical," or the highest possible designation, meaning that an imminent terror attack in the country was anticipated.
According to MI5, the UK Security Service, the "severe" level means an attack is "highly likely."
