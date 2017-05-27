Activists Protest Against G7 in Italy (VIDEO)

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

People in the crowds are waving flags and chanting anti-G7 slogans.

The G7 presently involves Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Russia used to be the group's member for 16 years until 2014, when the seven states boycotted the G8 summit in Russia's Sochi, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis.

The G7 meeting, scheduled for May 26-27, is held in the Sicilian town of Taormina.