UK Police Arrest Two Men in Manchester Over Terror-Related Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Manchester police said Saturday they arrested two men this morning in the Cheetam Hill area over terror suspicion as part of a probe into this Monday’s concert bombing.
"This morning… officers have executed a warrant at a second address in Cheetham Hill. A controlled explosion took place to gain entry into the address… two men – aged 22 and 20 – have been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act," the statement read.
Latest update pic.twitter.com/KiKoeNzfWf— G M Police (@gmpolice) 27 мая 2017 г.
Police said earlier they had searched two properties in the Cheetham Hill and Longsight areas of inner Manchester.
A total of 13 people have been arrested in the United Kingdom since a terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people. Two people have since been released without charge, while 11 men remain in custody for questioning.
All comments
Show new comments (0)