UK Police Arrest Two Men in Manchester Over Terror-Related Offenses

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Manchester police said Saturday they arrested two men this morning in the Cheetam Hill area over terror suspicion as part of a probe into this Monday’s concert bombing.

"This morning… officers have executed a warrant at a second address in Cheetham Hill. A controlled explosion took place to gain entry into the address… two men – aged 22 and 20 – have been arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act," the statement read.

​Police said earlier they had searched two properties in the Cheetham Hill and Longsight areas of inner Manchester.

A total of 13 people have been arrested in the United Kingdom since a terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena killed 22 people. Two people have since been released without charge, while 11 men remain in custody for questioning.