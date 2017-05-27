UK Police Search Properties in Two Areas of Inner Manchester Over Bombing Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK police searched two addresses in the inner areas of Manchester as part of a probe into the recent terror attack, Greater Manchester Police said early Saturday.
"Officers have been searching two addresses in the Cheetham Hill and Longsight areas of Manchester. This is part of the on-going investigation into the attack at Manchester Arena," the police statement read.
The country was put on the highest terror threat level after an explosion went off on Monday at the end of a pop concert at Manchester Arena, leaving 22 people dead and a hundred more injured.
