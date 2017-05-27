UK Police Arrest Eleventh Suspect of Manchester Terror Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) – The Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Friday they had arrested the 11th suspect of the recent deadly terror attack in the city.

"This evening (Friday 26 May 2017) we have arrested a 44-year-old man in the Rusholme area on suspicion of offences contrary to the terrorism act. The arrest is connected to Monday’s attack on the Manchester Arena, but this is a fast moving investigation and we are keeping an open mind at this stage," the statement said.

​

The statement added that two of 11 suspects have been released without charges and nine remain in custody for questioning.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. The Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.