Ariana Grande to Give Charity Concert in Manchester to Support Victims of Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US singer Ariana Grande said on Friday she would return to the UK city of Manchester, where a terror attack occurred outside the arena where she had performed, in order to hold a charity concert to raise money to support families of the attack's victims.

"I’ll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families," Grande wrote on her Twitter page.

​

© AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti The Manchester-Libya Connection and the Question That Needs to Be Asked

Grande did not mention the date of the concert promising to announce the details after the confirmation of the event.

"Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before," she added.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack.

Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.