Register
00:38 GMT +327 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Flags of Russia, EU, France

    French National Front Party Member: Lifting of Anti-Russia Sanctions Possible

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Sergeev
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 82 0 0

    A member of the French right-wing National Front (FN) party in an interview with Sputnik on Friday expressed hope that the anti-Russian sanctions would be lifted, adding that President Emmanuel Macron is capable of making a move to remove the restrictions.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Sebastien Cochard, a right-wing National Front (FN) candidate for the eleventh constituency in the upcoming French legislative election, told Sputnik that anti-Russian sanctions could be lifted and expressed hope that pragmatism would triumph over other considerations.

    The Foreign Ministry and the Moscow City International Business Center, back, in Moscow. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    West Gets 'Totally Different View of Russia's Economy' as Moscow 'Quickly' Adapts to Sanctions
    "I hope that economic necessity and realism will prevail and sanctions will be lifted. It is possible," Cochard said.

    Cochard explained that it would be easier for French President Emmanuel Macron to tackle lifting sanctions than for his US counterpart Donald Trump, whose campaign is being investigated by the FBI and the Department of Justice for alleged ties to Moscow, with the latter repeatedly denying any collusion with Trump's campaign or interference in the US election.

    "For example, it will be easier for him to improve relations with Russia than for Trump, who is accused of alleged spying for Russians. It will be difficult for Trump to lift sanctions in this situation. For Macron, being an alleged victim of the Russian attacks, it is easier to lift sanctions. I am still hoping that something good will come out of it," the FN member said.

    According to Cochard, the allegations made by the staffers of then-candidate Emanuel Macron, that he was being attacked by the Russian hackers and media, only served to help him gain public's favor.

    "Since the beginning of his campaign, his team was saying, ‘Look we are the good guys because we have been attacked by Russian hackers and the media.’ It is obviously ideological staff. They are using the anti-Russian trend in their favor," Cochard said.

    European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels
    © AP Photo/ Virginia Mayo
    EU Council Chief to Appeal G7 Leaders to 'Reconfirm' Russia Sanctions Policy
    In April, the RT broadcaster and Sputnik news agency refuted claims of members of Macron campaign, accusing these media outlet of slander and the spread of false information. Moscow also dismissed allegations about Russia's involvement in cyberattacks as groundless.

    The United States, the European Union and a number of other countries have introduced several rounds of sanctions against Russia since 2014 related to the conflict in Ukraine and Crimean reunification, claiming Moscow has interfered in Ukraine’s internal affairs. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations.

    At June election, the FN candidate will be competing for the constituency for the French residing overseas that stretches across most of Asia, the whole of Oceania, and part of Eastern Europe, including Russia.

    Related:

    Ukrainian President's Decree On Expanding Anti-Russia Sanctions Comes Into Force
    Kiev’s Sanctions Infringe on Ukrainian Citizens’ Rights – Russian Ombudsman
    Ukraine’s Sanctions Against Russian Media Contradict EU Conventions
    Tags:
    anti-Russian bias, sanctions, National Front, Russia, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok