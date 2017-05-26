UK Police Find Out Those Behind Manchester Bombing

© AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth UK Resumes Intel Sharing With US After Manchester Probe Leak

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to Rowley, quoted by the ITV channel, the progress the detectives have made in the investigation of the incident is "immense." Nevertheless, "important" lines of inquiry remain to be pursued and further arrests are likely, he said.

According to the channel, a total of seven people were detain in connection to the investigation of the terror attack.

The explosion, leaving at least 22 people dead, occurred in the UK city of Manchester on Monday night. Daesh (banned in Russia) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.