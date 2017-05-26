Register
20:06 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A hand of a statue is seen as the Greek flag waves in Athens, Sunday, June 28, 2015.

    Greek 'Hollywood' Inspired Terror Groups Target Politicians Blamed for Austerity

    © AP Photo/ Daniel Ochoa de Olza
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10131

    Greece's former prime minister Lucas Papademos has been injured after a letter bomb went off in his car as he opened the envelope on his way home from work. A group calling itself the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire (CCF) is believed to be responsible for the attack.

    They claimed responsibility for a similar letter bomb sent in March, which wounded a woman as she opened it at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in Germany.

    Mr. Papademos, who was governor of the Bank of Greece from 1994 to 2002 and vice president of the European Central Bank from 2002 to 2010, was taken to hospital with chest, stomach and leg injuries after the attack on Thursday, May 25.

    But he is now out of danger. Two Bank of Greece employees who were in the car with the 69-year-old were also wounded.

    Mr. Papademos became a hate figure for many on the left and on the extreme right when his government signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union in March 2012.

    In return for a 130 billion euro (US$145 billion) bailout, Papademos's government agreed to a series of austerity measures which cut deep into the fabric of Greek society.

    There were riots in the streets of Athens and Papademos was demonized by the anti-austerity movement, especially the Syriza party, led by Alexis Tsipras, the current prime minister.

    Tsipras tweeted on Thursday:

    Tweet: "I strongly condemn the attack on Lucas Papademos. I wish a speedy recovery to him and the people who accompanied him."

    Greek newspaper columnist Paschos Mandravelis said Syriza had accused Papademos of being the leader of a "junta" because he had never been elected and was the head of a provisional government set up in November 2011 after the collapse of George Papandreou's Socialist administration.

    "There was a lot of hatred directed towards him and this hatred has grown and terrorists have found a way to get to him and try to hurt him. Tsipras has condemned it now but he fueled the rhetoric," Mr. Mandravelis told Sputnik.

    Mr. Mandravelis, who lived through the rule of the Greek colonels between 1967 and 1974, said:

    "This rhetorical hatred was spread among the young people and many of them called it a dictatorship. They do not understand the difference between a democracy and a dictatorship."

    He said both political extremes compared Mr. Papademos and members of his government with those who had collaborated with the Nazis during the war.

    Greece has a history of terrorism, most notably the November 17 group, who named themselves after a date in 1973 when 20 students were killed when they rose up against the military junta, known as The Colonels, who ruled Greece at the time.

    They carried out a number of assassinations and bombing during the 1980s and 1990s and in 2000 killed British defense attache Stephen Saunders in Athens.

    But Alexandros Giotopoulos, 59, Dimitris Koufodinas, 46, and several other key members of November 17 were jailed for life in 2003, when the group was smashed.

    "November 17 were terrorists but they had some political thinking. These new groups are from a younger generation and they think they are in an action movie. Their names are so spectacular."

    "These people are using names that come from Hollywood, not politics," Mr. Mandravelis said.

    The phrase the Conspiracy of Cells of Fire was coined by Theofolos Mavropoulos in a document that can be found online in the Anarchist Library.

    Dr. Bones, a US-based journalist who has written about the CCF, said: "The CCF are not terrorists but revolutionaries, anarchists who have had enough of simply watching capitalism destroy human lives.

    "This is class war beyond mere slogans, beyond protest signs, and made a reality. Greeks I know have cheered the action and hailed it as a strike against the powerful in the name of the exploited," he told Sputnik.

    "They are more akin to the IRA than ISIS [Daesh]. They're fighting for their own liberation and the destruction of all that destroys the human spirit," he told Sputnik.

    Antonis Samaras, who succeeded Mr. Papademos as prime minister, said on Thursday night: "The letter arrived at his home after undergoing checks which did not detect the explosive material."

    All were intercepted, although in the case of the package sent to the IMF a female employee was wounded as she opened the parcel in March.

    Greece's economy remains in dire straits and Mr. Tsipras said last month the Greek parliament would only vote on further economic reforms in 2019 only after measures to solve the problem of state debt in the country are adopted and implemented.

    Related:

    Germany Investigates Explosive-Laden Package From Greece – Interior Ministry
    Violence Erupts as Greece Passes More Austerity Measures to Appease EU Creditors
    Letter Explosion Injures One Person at IMF Paris Office
    Tags:
    austerity, explosive device, Greek debt crisis, letter, terrorism, Conspiracy of Cells of Fire (CCF), Syriza, Lucas Papademos, Alexis Tsipras, Antonis Samaras, Europe, Athens, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Cough Up
    Cough Up!
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok