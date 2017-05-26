UK Metropolitan Police to Deploy Armored Vehicles at Wembley During FA Cup Final

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK authorities have increased security measures following the terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday, which killed 22 people and injured over 100 more.

"We are working closely with both the Football Association (FA) and Wembley to ensure this weekend’s iconic football matches pass off without incident… This will include extra armed officers on foot patrol around the environs of the Stadium, and the deployment of police armoured vehicles to support road closures," Williams said, as quoted in a statement on the MPS website.