Register
10:59 GMT +326 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Roma family

    Sweden Says Sorry for 'Roma Registry,' Recompenses Victims

    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6902

    The fact that Swedish police tacitly held a registry of Roma people undoubtedly tarnished the Nordic country's reputation as a champion of human rights. After a protracted trial, the Roma victims were finally awarded millions of kronor in compensation.

    In 2013, the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter revealed that police in Sweden's southernmost Skåne County maintained a registry of Roma people. Subsequently, the news of ethnic profiling sparked outrage in Swedish society, spurring eleven Roma to sue the Swedish state.

    Narken, Torne valley, Sweden
    © Wikipedia/ Mestos
    Swedish Minority Wants Country's Racist Dark Hours Brought to Light
    After a long-drawn-out dispute featuring several appeals, the High Court assessed the controversial registry as discriminatory and ruled that all entries should be entitled to a compensation of 35,000 SEK ($4,000). The Chancellor of Justice accepted the verdict, pledging to refrain from further appeals.

    In total, the registry featured 4,700 people, including more than 1,000 children. The Skåne police maintained then that the registry was based on crime, rather than ethnicity. This explanation, however, was rejected by the indignant Swedish public, as it failed to back up the large number of children in it. The Security and Integrity Protection Board assessed the Skåne police's registry as illegal, as no motivation was provided as to why it had been established in the first place.

    The total amount of compensation to be paid sits at 164 million SEK (almost $19mln). Since the police were in charge of the registry, they will also be held responsible for the compensation. The verdict becomes legally binding on May 26.

    "We are incredibly pleased that our case has led to all the people included in this ethnic registry receiving compensation. The victims were subjected to a very serious violation, and it is positive that the state finally takes responsibility for what has happened, although belated," Robert Hårdh, the director of Civil Rights Defenders, who represented the eleven Roma in court proceedings, told Swedish national broadcaster SVT.

    Homeless Roma
    © AFP 2017/ VIKTOR DRACHEV
    On the Mooch: Copenhagen Struggles With Roma Beggars
    The number of Roma in Sweden varies between 50,000 and 100,000 according to various estimations. The Roma minority in Sweden also includes so-called "Swedish travelers," who are the descendants of the first Roma, who arrived in Sweden in the 16th century. Between 1933 and 1941, many Roma underwent forcible sterilization on eugenic grounds. Today, the Roma are an acknowledged minority, while Romani ranks as one of Sweden's five minority languages alongside Finnish, Sami, Yiddish and Tornedalian.

    In recent years, Sweden experienced an influx of Roma from southern EU nations, such as Bulgaria and Romania. This rejuvenated the long-eradicated concept of begging, which was abolished in 1964 when the Swedish welfare state was considered to be so effective that there were no poor people left. It also triggered a hot debate on whether the illegal Roma camps that mushroomed across the country should be torn down. The influx of Roma beggars also led to the appointment of a National Coordinator for Vulnerable EU Citizens.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Swedish Muslims Slam Saudi King for Handshake With Melania Trump
    Sweden Aims to Amend Migration Laws to Avoid Deportations Over Employers' Errors
    Swedish Horsewomen Saddled With Refugee Kids to Promote Integration
    Outrage as Swedish Institute Blacklists Dissenters to Protect Free Speech
    Tags:
    Roma minority, discrimination, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Losing weapons
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok