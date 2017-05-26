UK Police Carry Out Searches in Manchester in Wake of Recent Terror Attack

© AP Photo/ Peter Byrne/PA British Police Make Tenth Arrest in Connection to Manchester Bombing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the police said a man had been detained in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The current searches are carried out at a separate property not connected with the detainee.

"We are currently carrying out a search at an address at a property in Moss Side in connection with the attack on the Manchester Arena on Monday," the statement published on Twitter read.

​According to the statement, since the beginning of the investigation a total of ten people have been arrested, of which two have been released and eight others remained in custody for questioning.

The deadly attack at the Manchester Arena on Monday killed 22 people and injured over 100 more. The terror act was perpetrated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi, with Daesh claiming responsibility.