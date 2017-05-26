French President Macron’s Party En Route to Absolute Majority in Parliament

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s party is on its way to claim an absolute majority in the next month’s parliamentary elections, an OpinionWay poll out Thursday has showed.

The Republic on the Move (LREM) is projected to win between 310 and 330 seats in the 577-seat lower house of the French parliament, more than the 289 mandates needed for an absolute majority.

The survey, conducted for Les Echoes, found that the conservative The Republicans could claim between 140 and 160 seats, while the outgoing Socialist majority is likely to shrink to fewer than 30 mandates.

French voters will elect lawmakers to the National Assembly in two rounds, scheduled for June 11 and 18.