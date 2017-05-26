London Police Charge Three Men With Terror-Related Crimes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Umar Ahmed Haque, 24, was charged with "the intention of committing acts of terrorism engaged in conduct in preparation for giving effect to that intention" and four other offenses.

Muhammad Abid, 27, is suspected of withholding information from authorities which could have been "of material assistance" in apprehending Haque.

© REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls Manchester Police Searching House in Wigan After Monday's Deadly Terror Attack

Abuthaher Mamun, 18, was charged over "intention of assisting another to commit acts of terrorism," according to the statement.

A fourth man – Nadeem Ilyas Patel, 25 – was charged with committing a criminal offense for conspiring with Haque to possess a firearm or an imitation firearm to cause fear of violence.

All crimes were allegedly committed between March and May of this year, but prior to this Monday’s bombing at Manchester Arena, which killed 22 concertgoers and injured more than a hundred.