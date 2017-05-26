UK Labour Narrows Gap With Tory to 5 Points After Manchester Attack, Poll Shows

© REUTERS/ Toby Melville UKIP to Resume Election Campaign Halted After Manchester Attack on Thursday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The YouGov poll for the Times was carried out on May 24-25, days after a deadly terrorist attack at Manchester Arena and just two weeks ahead of a crucial general election on June 8.

The pollster said that, although Tories’ lead over their rival was at nine points last week, "it is worth bearing in mind that a lot has happened in the past week, both in the world – with the manifesto and Manchester – and among voters."

The snap election was called by Prime Minister Theresa May earlier this month allegedly to strengthen her hand in Brexit talks with the European Union. All campaigning was suspended until Thursday after a pop concert bombing killed 22 people and injured over a hundred on Monday.