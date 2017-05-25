Bomb Squad Conducts Searches of Property as Part of Manchester Attack Probe

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, police said in a statement that two people have been arrested Thursday morning in Manchester, bringing the total number of suspects in custody to eight.

"EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] are helping us with the search of a property in Withington following an arrest last night. This is in relation to the attack at Manchester Arena," the press release posted on their official Twitter, read.

© AP Photo/ Jon Super UK Army, Bomb Disposal Unit on Scene at Manchester College - Police

The other property is located in Moss Side, police added.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured.

UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.