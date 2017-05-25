US Continues Cooperation With UK in Manchester Bombing Probe Despite Media Leaks

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — British media reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May will address repeated intelligence leaks by US media when she meets President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd was "irritated" by US media's disclosure of the name of the attacker and other details of the Manchester bombing — before the police were ready to release them. A day later the New York Times published forensic photos from the site of the attack.

"Our friends in the UK suffered a terrible loss. The United States’ government continues to work furiously with British authorities to assist investigation in any way we can," Kelly stated.

"I want to assure you that as enemy is evolving, DHS is working every day to meet the threats."

On Monday night, a bomb allegedly detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi went off outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. The blast left over 20 people dead and 120 injured.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.