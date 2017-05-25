Dusseldorf Police Confirm Manchester Bomber’s Brief Stop in Germany

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, the Sky News media outlet reported that the suspected terrorist had visited Germany four days before the attack.

© AP Photo/ Martin Meissner Manchester Bomber Allegedly Visited Germany Four Days Before the Attack

"According to the current stage of the investigation, the suspected [ the attacker] caught a connection flight in Dusseldorf on his way to Manchester. He remained in the transit area… for a short period of time," the police statement said.

The statement added that a thorough investigation into the matter had not yet revealed any contacts of the suspected attacker in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Further details of the investigation have not been disclosed.

On Monday night, a bomb allegedly detonated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi went off outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. The blast left over 20 people dead and dozens more injured.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!