Register
15:17 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades waves

    EU Leaders Ready to Overcome Tensions With Russia Cypriot President

    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Europe
    Get short URL
    124540

    The EU leaders are making efforts to overcome existing rifts in relations with Russia, Сypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told Sputnik.

    Nicosia City View - The Capital of Cyprus and Northern Part.
    © Fotolia/ Megastocker
    Cyprus Economic Ties With Russia Remain Close Despite EU Anti-Moscow Sanctions - Minister
    NICOSIA (Sputnik) – The leaders of the European Union are making efforts to overcome existing rifts in relations with Russia, which deteriorated following the crisis in Ukraine, and have begun to re-engage in a dialogue with Moscow, Сypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told Sputnik.

    "I do believe that slowly there are efforts to see how to overcome the problems which have been created after the crisis with Crimea. I just want to mention that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is going to meet the new President of France Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Gentiloni was recently visiting Moscow, and in the past German Chancellor Angela Merkel has visited Russia. These are signs that everyone is trying to see how, in connection with the Minsk agreements, they can normalize relations with the Russian Federation," Anastasiades said.

    Nicosia, as a member of the European Union, urges the bloc to engage in dialogue with Moscow more actively as the sides share a number of mutual concerns, the president added.

    "We have made the point at the EU level many times that the EU-Russia relations must be assessed beyond the background of the crisis in Ukraine. We have insisted that the EU should keep the communication channels open with Russia as we need to engage on many issues of mutual interest and jointly address many global challenges," Anastasiades noted.

    Flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the hills above Cyprus' capital Nicosia.
    © Flickr/ cedricd
    Russia Ready to Do Utmost to Help Solve Cyprus Issue - Lavrov
    Cyprus has been developing ties with Moscow despite the sanctions of the European Union, the country's leader stressed.

    "Allow me to say that in February 2015 I was the first European leader to visit Moscow and then I was the only head of state who has participated in the celebrations of Victory Day on May 9 after the sanctions were imposed," Anastasiades said.

    The ties between Russia and Cyprus are strengthening despite the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. Nicosia repeatedly spoke against the sanctions, as the restrictive measures have significant negative impact on the country’s economy.

    Moreover, Сypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told Sputnik that he had invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Cyprus in fall and if they could not find time in their schedule, that he would like to visit Russia.

    "I have extended an invitation to President Putin for a visit to Cyprus, and if President Putin is not available, then maybe Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev might have [an opportunity] in accordance with his program to visit Cyprus… In case they could not, I have asked to be received by President Putin and Prime Minister Medvedev. We are talking about autumn," Anastasiades said.

    Сyprus' president stressed that the visits of the Russian president and prime minister "will not be just welcomed but an honor for us."

    Meanwhile, Investments made by Russian businessmen into a variety of sectors of Cyprus' economy significantly contribute to the process of economic growth in the country, Сypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told Sputnik.

    "The most important thing is that the Russian businessmen are investing in Cyprus … We have close relations with these businessmen, and what is very important is that they have actually contributed much to our growth. Especially the trust that they have showed after the crisis of 2013. It was the most important to overcome many of our problems. The trust that they have showed to the banks, the trust that they have showed to the government was of the most positive developments which led us to growth," Anastasiades said.

    Cyprus flag
    © Flickr/ Gerard Queen
    Cyprus-Russia Investment to Grow Despite EU Sanctions
    The Cypriot president underlined that Russia is Cyprus’ second biggest partner in the tourism sector and Nicosia enjoys "excellent and very close" ties both with the Russian government and businesses.

    Currently the Cypriot government is making efforts to attract more investments from other countries as well, according to Anastasiades.

    "At this moment attracting foreign investments in the productive sectors of our economy is our most important priority. These investments will stimulate economic activity, create jobs and contribute to the reduction of unemployment. Tourism, port privatization, telecommunications, shipping, real estate, large-scale development projects,, education, health, research and innovation all these sectors offer growth opportunities," the president noted.

    The economic ties between Russia and Cyprus are developing despite the European Union's sanctions against Moscow over the latter's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian crisis. Nicosia repeatedly spoke against the sanctions as such restrictive measures have a significant negative impact on the country’s economy. Anastasiades visited Moscow in February 2015 for the last time.

    Related:

    Cyprus Economic Ties With Russia Remain Close Despite EU Anti-Moscow Sanctions
    Moscow Appreciates Cyprus Evading Anti-Russian Sentiments - Lavrov
    Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov Starting Official Visit to Cyprus on Thursday
    UN: Cyprus Leaders Fail to Agree on Unification Talks Resumption
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, European Union, Russia, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Smoking Hot: Hailey Baldwin Named Maxim's Sexiest Lady of 2017
    Media Poll Fake News
    It’s All Fake News ... Except Us, Of Course
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok