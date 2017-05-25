Majority of Britons Believe Ethnic Minorities Pose Threat to UK - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the figures of the 2017 Aurora Humanitarian Index, 44 percent of people surveyed in 12 states think that ethnic minorities could threaten their respective countries, including 56 percent of Britons and Kenyans, 55 percent of Turks and 54 percent of French people.

The survey revealed that only 15 percent of Britons consider that the country's Prime Minister Theresa May provides the best possible to the ongoing refugee crisis.

The poll added that every third of the surveyed in 12 countries consider that migrants pose threat to their religious beliefs.

The 2017 Aurora Humanitarian Index surveyed 6,466 people in 12 states on February 21 — March 19.