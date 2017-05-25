Manchester Bomber Allegedly Visited Germany Four Days Before the Attack

LONDON (Sputnik) — On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. The Daesh terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

"The Manchester Arena bomber, Salman Abedi, was in Dusseldorf four days before the attack, according to German intelligence," Sky News said on its website.

As it stands, six men and one woman have been arrested in the United Kingdom in conjunction with the probe and remain in custody for questioning. Two recent arrests took place in northern Manchester and in the town of Nuneaton in Warwickshire, England, late on Wednesday.

Police are looking into a suspected Islamist network behind Abedi, a British-born man of Libyan descent.

