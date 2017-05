© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira Manchester Police Release Woman Arrested in Connection to Manchester Bombing

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Police in the UK city of Manchester have discontinued intelligence sharing with counterparts in the United States over leaks about the deadly concert attack in the US media, UK media reported Thursday.

"Greater Manchester Police have stopped passing information on bomb probe to US after leaks to US media," the BBC broadcaster said it has been told.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. The Daesh terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.