Meanwhile, in Ukraine: Kiev Mulls Severing Rail Traffic With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian government mulls severing rail passenger traffic with Russia starting in July, a Russian newspaper said Thursday citing a source close to authorities in Kiev.

"Ukraine is preparing to halt rail passenger traffic with Russia starting around July 1," the source told the Kommersant newspaper.

The reason for this is reportedly Russia’s persisting rail links with the restive Donetsk region in Ukraine’s southeast where a military operation is underway to defeat separatist militias.

Ukrainian Railways, a state rail authority, told the newspaper no decision had been reached, while Russia’s train services giant Russian Railways said it had not received any notification from Ukraine.