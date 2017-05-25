Meanwhile, in Ukraine: Kiev Mulls Severing Rail Traffic With Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian government mulls severing rail passenger traffic with Russia starting in July, a Russian newspaper said Thursday citing a source close to authorities in Kiev.
"Ukraine is preparing to halt rail passenger traffic with Russia starting around July 1," the source told the Kommersant newspaper.
Ukrainian Railways, a state rail authority, told the newspaper no decision had been reached, while Russia’s train services giant Russian Railways said it had not received any notification from Ukraine.
All comments
Show new comments (0)