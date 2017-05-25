Bomb-Making Workshop Found at Manchester Bomber’s Home

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates Father of Manchester Attack's Suspected Perpetrator Detained in Libya

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The news channel said UK authorities had discovered a so-called workshop during raids, which spanned the United Kingdom and Libya, where the bombing suspect’s family lives. A total of nine people have been arrested in two continents.

A terrorism expert who was briefed on the probe into this Monday’s bombing at a pop concert said the device had a sophisticated mechanism similar to those used in 2016 Brussels airport and metro attacks.

Sources also told the news outlet authorities had found a stockpile of chemicals in Abedi’s home that would be enough to make more bombs. This has not been confirmed officially.

Abedi, a British-born man of Libyan origin, is believed to have been part of a larger terrorist network that police fear could carry out more attacks after killing 22 people at Manchester Arena. Terrorism alert level in the country has been raised to its highest, with soldiers deployed at key UK venues.