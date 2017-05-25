Manchester Bomber Reportedly Linked to Major Daesh Recruiter in Britain

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Counter-terrorism sources told Sky News they had found a "significant" connection between Abedi and Raphael Hostey, one of the most prolific recruiters within Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia).

The 22-year-old Abedi is suspected to have set off a backpack bomb outside a pop concert in Manchester on Monday, killing himself and 22 concertgoers. Over 60 have been hurt. Police are investigating a terrorist cell that is believed to have given him the explosive.

The British news channel, which obtained a trove of files from inside Daesh last year, said the documents showed how Manchester-based Hostey had convinced hundreds of compatriots disaffected with Western lifestyle to join Islamists in waging jihad.

Salman’s sister Jomana Abedi told the Wall Street Journal he might have wanted revenge for what he considered as the West’s ill-treatment of Muslims.

"I think he saw children – Muslim children – dying everywhere, and wanted revenge. He saw the explosives America drops on children in Syria, and he wanted revenge," she said.

The newspaper also discovered that Abedi’s UK-born teenage friend of Libyan origin died in May 2016 after he was run over and stabbed in Manchester. His family said Abedi thought it was a hate crime against a Muslim, the paper reported.