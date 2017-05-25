Sweden Aims to Amend Migration Laws to Avoid Deportations Over Employers' Errors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Swedish edition of The Local news outlet, the changes were triggered when the Swedish Migration Agency registered a number of cases, in which employers decided either to deport or rejected work permits immigrant workers over administrative errors. These errors, which were made by the employers themselves, resulted in employees not complying with work permit requirements.

The Migration Agency usually reveals formal mistakes during the examination of the records of an applicant who seeks work permit extension, according to the news outlet. The legislative amendments will reportedly allow the agency to not revoke residence permits in cases of detected administrative errors, and to mitigate such situations when an employer cannot fix these errors.

For instance, Tayyab Shabab, a prospective employee, was rejected a work permit extension because his former employer failed to provide him with occupational pension insurance, the media outlet reported.

The amendments are reportedly expected to come into force in December.