Seventh Suspect Arrested in Connection with Manchester Arena Bombing

Searches carried out in Nuneaton pic.twitter.com/MYzehrc1Jj — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 24, 2017

The suspect is male, according to Manchester police, and has been taken in for questioning.

The suspect was arrested in Nuneaton, a town in Warwickshire county three counties over from Greater Manchester.

The police claim to have discovered more explosive devices in their searches following the Monday night bombing at an Ariana Grande concert. Authorities believe that the arena bombing was one of many strikes planned by a terrorist network. They expect more arrests to follow, as well as more bombs to be discovered.

Salman Ramadan Abedi, the man believed responsible for the suicide bombing, was a 22-year old man who was born and raised in Manchester. His parents are Libyan refugees who fled their home country in the 1980s during the reign of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

On Tuesday, Daesh claimed responsibility for the bombing and also that one of their members carried the attack out.