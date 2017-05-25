'Trump Not Welcome': Some 6,000 People Protest Against US President in Brussels

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — According to the police, the march called "Trump Not Welcome” was held in an organized manner under increased security measures.

According to Derniere heure newspaper, the protest was attended by Belgian, French, Dutch and German nationals, as well as by activists of the Greenpeace civil organization.

Initially, a minimum of 10,000 participants were expected to attend the march, according to the organizers' website. The demonstration, according to the site, was triggered by the fact that Trump "caused outrage all over the world, dividing and excluding people, denying climate change, intimidating the media, phasing out solidarity."

The "Trump Not Welcome" initiative is held by students from Brussels and Ghent, and is supported by many civil organizations, including Doctors of the World, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth Europe and the Oxfam International.