Kiev Builds Up Military Contingent in Donbass - Russian Envoy

MINSK (Sputnik) — Kiev is openly building up its military contingent along the separation line in eastern Ukraine instead of pulling out forces, the Russian envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine said Wednesday.

"Ukraine is openly building up the military contingent along the separation line, captures new positions in the so-called 'gray zone', dangerously approaching the positions of the Donbass units," Boris Gryzlov told reporters in Minsk.

Gryzlov added that for more than half a year Ukraine has been hampering the implementation of the decision of the Contact Group on the pullout of forces and weaponry from Stanytsia Luhanska, which prevents the start of the agreed forces withdrawal along the entire separation line.

Moreover, Kiev is disrupting the start of the prisoner exchange process in Donbass, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group for settlement of the situation in Ukraine Boris Gryzlov told reporters Wednesday after talks in Minsk.

"The law on amnesty of the parties to the conflict, as required by the Package of Measures, has not been signed by the president of Ukraine since 2014, which makes it impossible to implement the exchange of detained persons in line with the 'all-for-all' principle," Gryzlov said.

"Instead, Kiev continues to impose the tactic of dividing the detainees into categories and their exchanges in small groups. I note that if the Ukrainian side so much wants to move forward on this issue, then having a significant… preponderance in the number of detainees, it could release part of verified persons unilaterally by making a goodwill gesture," he said.