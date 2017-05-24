Register
    Ukrainian soldiers from the 25th airborne brigade ride atop an APC in a convoy of military vehicles on the outskirts of Marinka, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, June 4, 2015

    Kiev Builds Up Military Contingent in Donbass - Russian Envoy

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Kiev is openly building up its military contingent along the separation line in Donbass, the Russian envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine said Wednesday.

    Ruins of the Saur-Mogila (Saur Grave) Memorial in Donetsk Region where festive events were held to celebrate the Day of Donbass Liberation from Nazi Invaders.
    © Sputnik/ Valeriy Melnikov
    Ukrainian Military Shells Settlement in Donbass During Victory Day Parade
    MINSK (Sputnik) — Kiev is openly building up its military contingent along the separation line in eastern Ukraine instead of pulling out forces, the Russian envoy to the Contact Group on Ukraine said Wednesday.

    "Ukraine is openly building up the military contingent along the separation line, captures new positions in the so-called 'gray zone', dangerously approaching the positions of the Donbass units," Boris Gryzlov told reporters in Minsk.

    Gryzlov added that for more than half a year Ukraine has been hampering the implementation of the decision of the Contact Group on the pullout of forces and weaponry from Stanytsia Luhanska, which prevents the start of the agreed forces withdrawal along the entire separation line.

    T-72B3 tank
    © Sputnik/ Said Tsarnaev
    Russian Eastern Military District Held Over 650 Anti-Terror Drills in Winter
    Moreover, Kiev is disrupting the start of the prisoner exchange process in Donbass, Russia's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group for settlement of the situation in Ukraine Boris Gryzlov told reporters Wednesday after talks in Minsk.

    "The law on amnesty of the parties to the conflict, as required by the Package of Measures, has not been signed by the president of Ukraine since 2014, which makes it impossible to implement the exchange of detained persons in line with the 'all-for-all' principle," Gryzlov said.

    "Instead, Kiev continues to impose the tactic of dividing the detainees into categories and their exchanges in small groups. I note that if the Ukrainian side so much wants to move forward on this issue, then having a significant… preponderance in the number of detainees, it could release part of verified persons unilaterally by making a goodwill gesture," he said.

