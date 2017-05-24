UK Police Believe Bomb Maker Behind Manchester Attack Still at Large

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that they were investigating a "network" of people in relation to the terrorist attack and had already detained four men.

© REUTERS/ Andrew Yates UK Police Investigating 'Network' Over Manchester Terror Attack

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and dozens more injured. Earlier in the day, local health service chief said 20 victims remain in critical condition.

UK police have identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the individual they suspect of having perpetrated the attack. Daesh (banned in numerous countries) terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.