© AP Photo/ Rui Vieira Manchester Attacker Was Known to UK Special Services, Acted 'Likely' With Others

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured.

The UK police have identified a man they suspect of having perpetrated the attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

"It is very clear this is a network we are investigating," Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins told reporters.

Earlier in the day, police said that the Manchester attacker "likely" acted with others.