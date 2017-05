Ваш браузер не поддерживает данный формат видео. ( 0:00 / .00Mb / просмотров видео: 55) Sputnik. © Sputnik. Thousands Protest Against Trump’s Visit in Brussels

The "Trump not Welcome" initiative is held by students in Brussels and Ghent, and is supported by many civil organizations, including Doctors of the World, Greenpeace, Friends of the Earth Europe, Oxfam International.

According to the organizers' website, Trump "caused outrage all over the world, dividing and excluding people, denying climate change, intimidating the media, phasing out solidarity."