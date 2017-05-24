Ukrainian Opposition Challenges Russian Websites Ban at Constitutional Court

KIEV (Sputnik) — According to Alexander Dolzhenkov, a lawmaker from the bloc, the decree violated the right for freedom of thought and speech, the right to express views and beliefs, and the right to use information that is guaranteed by the Ukrainian Constitution, the statement specified.

"The Opposition Bloc faction and several independent candidates filed an appeal with the Constitution Court to declare some parts of the president's decree on the introduction of sanctions and other restrictive measures against a number of internet sources, in particular, Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki, Yandex, Mail.ru, unconstitutional," the statement read.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Ukraine Must Scrap Ban on Russian Social Media - Reporters Without Borders

On May 16, Poroshenko enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to expand the list of sanctioned Russian individuals and legal entities and to extend the duration of these sanctions.

The expanded anti-Russia sanctions list includes popular social networks VK (VKontakte), Odnoklassniki, the Mail.ru internet service and media outlets such as the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency and a number of TV channels.