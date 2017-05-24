Police Evacuate Manchester Home, Raid Flat in Post-Attack Anti-Terror Probe

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Manchester Evening News reported that the flat in question is located on Granby Row in the city center, and that firefighters were also present at the scene.

Earlier in the day, police arrested three men in southern Manchester under the same investigation.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured.

The UK police have identified a man they suspect of having perpetrated the attacker as 22-year-old Salman Abedi. Daesh terrorist group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.