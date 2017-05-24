UK Home Secretary Refuses to Comment on Manchester Attacker Daesh Ties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert. Daesh has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack allegedly perpetrated by 22-year-old Salman Abedi.

Rudd refused to comment the issue of Abedi's ties to Daesh and added that police and intelligence services should investigate the issue, the BBC reported.

The secretary also did not comment if Abedi was the subject of any measures taken by the country's terror prevention agencies.

The deadly blast claimed lives of at least 22 people and dozens more injured. Following the attack, the country's police named Abedi as the suspected perpetrator of the attack and detained several more people in connection to the attack.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!