16:33 GMT +324 May 2017
    Ariana Grande performs at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day 2 held at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Las Vegas.

    Security at Live Music Events Around the World to Change After Manchester Attack

    © AP Photo/ John Salangsang
    The full facts of Monday's attack outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester are not yet clear but there is no doubt it will affect live music venues around the world. Several venues have already stepped up security and there will be a knock-on effect for music fans.

    While it was the worst terrorist atrocity ever to target a live music event, it was not the first violent incident.

    In June 2016, US singer Christina Grimmie was shot dead by an obsessed and deranged fan as she signed autographs for fans at the Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida. The gunman, Kevin Loibl, 27, immediately shot himself.

    But that incident got little publicity as it happened only hours before Omar Mateen — who swore allegiance to Daesh — gunned down 49 people at a gay club in the same city.

    A post shared by Soup Kitchen (@soupkitchenmcr) on May 23, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

    James Shotwell, who hosts the Inside Music Podcast, wrote: "There will no doubt be much discussion about security and live events in the days ahead. It is likely we will even see some changes made, especially at arena events.

    "Be cautious of trusting anyone who promises this will never happen again. That kind of guarantee is not achievable in today's world. As with all things in life, people will ultimately need to rely on on — and turn to — one another to create spaces where we can feel safe once more."

    Armed police officers patrol amongst commuters on Market Street in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Dave Thompson
    Armed police officers patrol amongst commuters on Market Street in Manchester, England, Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

    Live Nation, which runs three O2 Academy venues in London, said on Wednesday, May 24, it had already "implemented heightened security procedures" and the management of Wembley Arena asked fans to arrive in extra time for beefed-up checks and bag searches.

    On Wednesday night around 5,000 people attended a vigil in the center of Manchester and several live music venues in the city went ahead with planned gigs the same night.

    "While we have to pay attention to operational things, which make people safe and give them an environment that will make them happy, we're not going to stop what we're doing because of one wingnut," said Jay Taylor, who works at one of the venues, Night And Day.

    Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old suicide bomber who killed 22 people on Monday night (May 22), reportedly detonated his device outside the arena, despite initial reports the explosion took place in the foyer.

    "It shows a very strategic assessment had been done by the perpetrator or perpetrators," Sheelagh Brady, security analyst and former officer with the Irish police, told Sputnik.

    "They identified an inherent vulnerability in how concerts are managed. When you go in there is a lot of security, people are searched and there are a lot of cordons in place but when you leave there is very little security in place and it allows the perpetrators to get very close to the event and then detonate," she told Sputnik.

    Five of the victims have now been identified — Saffie-Rose Roussos, eight, Olivia Campbell, 15, John Atkinson, 28, Georgina Callander, 18, Kelly Brewster, 32, and Martyn Hett, 29.

    Questions have been asked of the security at the Manchester Arena.

    Journalist Ryan Gallagher tweeted, posting a link to Anna W. who wrote on TripAdvisor almost a month ago: 

    ShowSec, who provided security at the Manchester Arena, have not yet responded to questions from Sputnik about issues surrounding Monday's incident.

    Grande has flown back to the US, having canceled several concerts in Europe. After the attack she tweeted: 

