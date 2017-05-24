Police Arrest Manchester Suspected Suicide Attacker's Brother

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Sun newspaper reported that Abedi and his brother had been living in their parent’s house which was raided on Tuesday.

According to earlier reports, the UK police also arrested three men in southern Manchester in relation to Monday's deadly terrorist attack.

On Monday night, an explosion occurred outside the Manchester Arena at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert, leaving at least 22 people dead and almost 120 others injured. The Daesh terror organization has reportedly claimed responsibility for the terror attack.